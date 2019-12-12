Arturia releases the Pigments 2 synth plugin: “To say we’re proud is an understatement”

A dual-engine, dual-filter synth plugin with a bountiful supply of effects and a built-in sequencer, Arturia’s Pigments has been a big hit. Now, a year after its launch, we have version 2, which promises to add even greater depth and functionality.

One of the big headlines is the new sample engine. Hundreds of samples come supplied, and you can also import your own. These can be loaded into six slots, and you have six playback modes, and there’s further fun to be had when you start using Pigments’ highly-regarded modulation features.

There’s now a granular mode, too: samples can become granular synth patches with a simple button press, and there are density, envelope, size and randomisation parameters.

Elsewhere, the sequencer has been improved. Randomness can now be applied non-destructively, so if you don’t like what you hear when you throw the dice, you can easily go back to what you had before. There are also new filter and delay effects - specifically, an emulation of the Buchla Easel low-pass gate and a tape echo.

Further refinements include a new interface, MPE capability, new undo/redo functionality and enhanced modulation. The new features are on display in the updated preset library - there are hundreds of new sounds to play with.

Commenting on the update, Arturia’s Sam Limier said: “What started as a dream is now a reality, and we couldn’t be more excited to let new and old customers alike experience Pigments like never before.

“The first version was audacious, but Pigments 2 brings the reality much closer to our original ambition. I look forward to hearing how musicians integrate all this granular synth and sample-shaping power with the crazy modulation stuff Pigments is capable of. To say we’re proud is an understatement.”

A free trial of Pigments 2 (PC/Mac, VST/AU/AAX) is available until 31 December, and there’s also a half-price intro offer that means you can buy it for $99/€99 until 7 January 2020. The update for existing users is free.