Arturia’s MiniFuse 4 audio interface finally gets its time to shine

Arturia’s MiniFuse 1 and 2 audio interfaces were released into the wild almost exactly a year ago, but only now is the flagship MiniFuse 4 making it to market.

A 4-in/4-out interface (the clue’s in the name), this promises “best-in-class” audio quality, which equates to 110dB dynamic range and equivalent input noise of -129dB. MIDI I/O and a USB hub are also onboard, and there are dual headphone outputs.

As is becoming common these days, MiniFuse 4 has a virtual stereo loopback channel that enables you to record audio alongside the inputs for easy ‘content’ creation, while the bundled software includes Ableton Live Lite, Analog Lab Intro and Native Instruments’ Guitar Rig 6 LE.

(Image credit: Arturia)

In our review of the MiniFuse 2 , we noted that it’s “a feature-rich device with some subtle yet handy options that you don’t always get at this price”. We also praised its intuitive operation, fine sound and appealing looks, and the MiniFuse 4 should tick all the same boxes.