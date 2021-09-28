Arturia lights the MiniFuse with a new range of “class-leading” budget audio interfaces

Having tried its hand at creating mid-to-high-end audio interfaces with the AudioFuse range, Arturia is now offering something more affordable with its new MiniFuse line-up.

This comprises three products: MiniFuse 1, 2 and 4. These offer 1-in/2-out, 2-in-2-out and 4-in/4-out connectivity respectively.

The MiniFuses certainly face plenty of competition - the budget audio interface market is one of the most competitive in the industry - but Arturia believes that it has the edge over other manufacturers in several key areas.

First up, there’s sound quality - you get 110db of dynamic range and a -129dB equivalent input noise level, which Arturia says translates into “class-leading sound”. There’s also the design and build; these interfaces are compact, portable and supposedly rugged, and come with a USB hub on the rear.

Arturia is backing up these promises with a 5-year warranty, and you also get a software bundle that comprises Ableton Live Lite, Arturia Analog Lab Intro, Arturia FX, NI Guitar Rig 6 LE and 3-month subscriptions to Auto-Tune Unlimited and Splice.

(Image credit: Arturia)

The MiniFuses come in black and white colour options; the black versions of the MiniFuse 1 and 2 will be available in October priced at €99 and €149 respectively, with the white versions set to follow in November. The MiniFuse 4 will launch in 2022.