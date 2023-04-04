Arturia’s LX-24 plugin promises to breathe new life into a classic Lexicon digital reverb

Released in 1978, Lexicon’s 224 remains one of the best-selling and most-loved digital reverb units of all time. In fact, it’s still in use today.

This makes it ideal fodder for the eagle-eared emulators at Arturia, who are now recreating the 224 as a plugin known as LX-24.

This takes visual inspiration from the 224’s cream-coloured interface, right down to the skeuomorphic buttons and sliders. The sound, too, is said to be on the money; LX-24’s eight algorithms promise everything from huge reflections and crisp ambience to small-room bounce, all with that all-important musicality.

As with the hardware - which has previously been emulated by Universal Audio and Native Instruments - LX-24 promises to be extremely versatile, providing “the missing magic” on vocals, adding space to drums and delivering long decays on synths. It works on anything, basically.

Image 1 of 2

If the old-school GUI isn’t giving you the level of control that you want, you can switch to the advanced view, which looks altogether more modern and offers the likes of visual editing and the ability to create sidechain-like effects.

LX-24 is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, with introductory offers in play until 23 April. Log in to your Arturia account to view your discounted price for the plugin on its own or in a bundle with FX Collection 3.