Arturia flips the colour scheme on the MiniLab MkII MIDI keyboard

If you want to make a statement with your MIDI keyboard , check out Arturia’s limited edition MiniLab MkII Inverted. This flips the colour scheme to make the white keys black and the black keys white, leaving you with a very distinctive-looking controller.

The design is a homage to the organs that featured inverted black/white keyboards; in every other respect, this is the same as the standard MiniLab MkII , which we regard as one of the best cheap MIDI keyboards on the market.

The MiniLab MkII Inverted is available now priced at $99/€99. Find out more on the Arturia website.