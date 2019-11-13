Arturia flips the colour scheme on the MiniLab MkII MIDI keyboard

If you want to make a statement with your MIDI keyboard, check out Arturia’s limited edition MiniLab MkII Inverted. This flips the colour scheme to make the white keys black and the black keys white, leaving you with a very distinctive-looking controller.
The design is a homage to the organs that featured inverted black/white keyboards; in every other respect, this is the same as the standard MiniLab MkII, which we regard as one of the best cheap MIDI keyboards on the market.
The MiniLab MkII Inverted is available now priced at $99/€99. Find out more on the Arturia website.