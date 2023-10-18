Arturia goes through the Efx Motions with its new creative movement shaper plugin

The latest plugin in Arturia’s Efx range is all about adding motion to your music… which is probably why it’s called Efx Motions.

There are multiple effects onboard - filters, distortion, beat repeating and more - and these are triggered by curves and envelopes that you can draw on the interface. Whether you’re looking for simple automation or polyrhythmic movement, Efx Motions makes it possible.

The plugin is designed to be used both for carrying out mix-fixing tasks - balancing parts, widening, etc - and pulling off more creative tricks, such as adding stutters and making dramatic tonal changes. Indeed, you can apply multiple effects and modulate their parameters simultaneously.

There are five main modules included - Filter, Noise, Drive, Volume and Pan - plus the dedicated Beat Repeat and FX unit that contains five additional tools.

Efx Motions is available now for the introductory price of €79, though if you log in to your Arturia account, you may find that you’re offered an even better discount.

Find out more and download a demo (PC/Mac, VST/AU/AAX) on the Arturia website.