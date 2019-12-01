Updated: Are these incredible Boss guitar pedal deals the best Cyber Weekend effects bargains right now?

We're having to update this story of Boss's 500 series Cyber Monday sales as stock sells out at different suppliers – currently Guitar Center has the DD-500 and MD-500 while Sam Ash has stock of the RV-500 and VE-500.
We'd advise moving fast on these as they don't hang around for long!
The DD-500 delay, RV-500 Reverb and MD-500 that are all reduced to $249.99, plus the VE-500 Advanced Vocal multi-effects that's down to $299.99.
These are the iconic company's most fully-featured effects units so there's no question of whether they're an incredible deal. And in our recent review of the new DD-200 we argued that the DD-500 was still the one to go for.
Check out the deals below
Boss DD-500 Digital Delay Pedal: now $249.99 | Save $100
Boss's flagship delay pedal with 12 delay modes and a huge range of editing tools is now $100 off and selling fast at Guitar Center View Deal
Boss MD-500 Modulation Pedal: now $249.99 | Save $100
A modulation monster, packed with all the chorus, vibrato, flanger, phaser, tremolo, rotary, vibe, ring mod, auto and touch wah effects you could ever need.View Deal
Boss RV-500 Reverb Pedal: now $249.99 | Save $100
Deep-dive into a world of ambience and explore even greater distances with this spatial navigator.View Deal
Boss VE-500 Vocal Performer Pedal: now $299.99 | Save $100
The all-in-one box for singers, with its own harmonizer, pitch corrector and vocoder as well as on-board studio effects…View Deal
