Updated: Are these incredible Boss guitar pedal deals the best Cyber Weekend effects bargains right now?

Guitar Center and Sam Ash have $100 off flagship 500 series delay, reverb, modulation and vocal effects

(Image credit: Boss)

We're having to update this story of Boss's 500 series Cyber Monday sales as stock sells out at different suppliers – currently Guitar Center has the DD-500 and MD-500 while Sam Ash has stock of the RV-500 and VE-500. 

We'd advise moving fast on these as they don't hang around for long!  

The DD-500 delay, RV-500 Reverb and MD-500 that are all reduced to $249.99, plus the VE-500 Advanced Vocal multi-effects that's down to $299.99. 

(Image credit: Boss)

These are the iconic company's most fully-featured effects units so there's no question of whether they're an incredible deal. And in our recent review of the new DD-200 we argued that the DD-500 was still the one to go for.  

Check out the deals below

Boss DD-500 Digital Delay Pedal: now $249.99 | Save $100
Boss's flagship delay pedal with 12 delay modes and a huge range of editing tools is now $100 off and selling fast at Guitar Center View Deal

Boss MD-500 Modulation Pedal: now $249.99 | Save $100
A modulation monster, packed with all the chorus, vibrato, flanger, phaser, tremolo, rotary, vibe, ring mod, auto and touch wah effects you could ever need.View Deal

Boss RV-500 Reverb Pedal: now $249.99 | Save $100
Deep-dive into a world of ambience and explore even greater distances with this spatial navigator.View Deal

Boss VE-500 Vocal Performer Pedal: now $299.99 | Save $100
The all-in-one box for singers, with its own harmonizer, pitch corrector and vocoder as well as on-board studio effects…View Deal

