Updated: Are these incredible Boss guitar pedal deals the best Cyber Weekend effects bargains right now?

We're having to update this story of Boss's 500 series Cyber Monday sales as stock sells out at different suppliers – currently Guitar Center has the DD-500 and MD-500 while Sam Ash has stock of the RV-500 and VE-500.

We'd advise moving fast on these as they don't hang around for long!

The DD-500 delay, RV-500 Reverb and MD-500 that are all reduced to $249.99, plus the VE-500 Advanced Vocal multi-effects that's down to $299.99.

(Image credit: Boss)

These are the iconic company's most fully-featured effects units so there's no question of whether they're an incredible deal. And in our recent review of the new DD-200 we argued that the DD-500 was still the one to go for.

