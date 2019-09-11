Apple’s new entry-level iPad is bigger, but might not be your best option for music production

Never mind the iPhone 11, Apple Watch 5 and Apple TV+ subscription service: if you’re a music maker, the most interesting of Apple’s new product launches is the rebooted entry-level iPad.

The most obvious improvement in comparison to its predecessor is a larger screen - 10.2 inches as opposed to 9.7 inches on the model it replaces. It also offers support for the Apple Pencil and full-size Smart Keyboard.

On the connectivity front, you get a Lightning port, meaning easy hook-up to loads of iOS music-making peripherals.

So far, so good; the only fly in the ointment is that Apple hasn’t upgraded the processor, so we’re stuck with the A10 Fusion chip from last year’s model. This isn’t a total deal breaker, but this is technology that’s been around since 2016, and we’d have hoped for a speed bump.

This being the case, if you can afford to spend a little more on an iPad for music-making, we’d go for the iPad Air.

The new entry-level iPad costs $329/£349, as opposed to $499/£479 for the baseline iPad Air, but that extra spend gets you a bigger and better 10.5-inch screen, a faster A12 Bionic processor and 64GB of storage as opposed to 32GB. All of this being the case, we’d argue that it’s worth the extra investment.