Apple is discontinuing the iMac Pro, but you probably won’t care

Apple is taking the iMac Pro out of production, with a statement on its website confirming that it’ll only be available ‘while stocks last’.

You no longer have the option to change the spec of the machine, so it’s the 3.0GHz, 10-core Xeon W model with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD or nothing. This comes with a 27-inch 5K display.

When the iMac Pro was launched, in 2017, it was billed as “the most powerful Mac ever.” The truth is, though, that in 2021 it will be of little interest to most music makers. For a start, it costs £4,999/$4,999, and then there’s the fact that Apple is in the process of moving away from Intel chips to its own Silicon ones.

It’s widely expected that a new, possibly redesigned iMac with a silicon processor will be announced at some point this year, with a new silicon Mac Pro also on the horizon. The iMac Pro sits between these machines and it seems unlikely that it will return in silicon form.