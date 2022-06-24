Antelope adds Atmos and Immersive monitoring control to Galaxy 32 Synergy Core, and it's not deer

Antelope Audio has announced a significant addition to its Galaxy 32 Synergy Core's functionality, bringing surround and immersive audio monitoring control and speaker calibration functionality to its flagship interface.

The new features allow users to configure and control a surround/immersive monitoring setup of up to 16 channels, or 9.1.6 Dolby Atmos. Speaker calibration aims to make room correction easier, and monitoring control features make surround workflow quicker and easier, claims Antelope.

The new surround and immersive audio functionality is now available to new and existing Galaxy 32 Synergy Core users via a free firmware and software update.

For more information, contact your local Antelope Audio dealer or visit antelopeaudio.com

Key Features

Wide compatibility, both setup and format wise

• Any combination of the interface's Dante, MADI, HDX, ADAT, SPDIF and analog I/O is available

• 23 formats with path order selection readily available, including 2.1, 5.1, 7.1 surround sound and 5.1.2, 7.1.4, 9.1.6 Dolby Atmos

• Any remaining audio format and speaker configuration is also possible up to the 16-channel limit

Monitor controller functionality for improved mixing workflow

• Color-coded speaker selection with mute, solo and metering functionality

• Main speaker volume level available via front panel encoder

All 16 available monitoring channels support the following:

• 8-band EQ with cut and shelf filters for the low and high bands

• Level trim from –60dB to +16dB, with one decimal place accuracy available

• Up to 100ms delay for calibration purposes, with one decimal place accuracy available

• Phase invert

• Processing and crossover bypass buttons; copy, paste and reset EQ buttons o Global "lip-sync" delay for the main output, with up to 100ms available with one decimal place accuracy as well

• Bass management functionality via a dedicated mixer window, providing cutoff frequency, filter type (Butterworth or Linkwitz-Riley), filter order and bypass for the high-pass and low-pass crossover filters. Per-channel level controls for sending low-passed signals to the LFE channel are available, with mute and solo functionality.