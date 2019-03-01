Andrew Huang proves that you can make a Komplete track using just Native Instruments’ free software (and some nice studio gear)

Not only did Native Instruments launch affordable audio interfaces and a cheap MIDI controller keyboard at the 2019 NAMM Show, but it also a released a suite of free software, Komplete Start.

This gives you 15 plugin instruments, two effects and almost 1,500 loops to play with, including the TRK-01 Bass instrument, Mikro Prism synth and Supercharger tube compressor.

Read more: NI Komplete Audio 2

To demonstrate just how capable and comprehensive Komplete Start is, NI set music technology man-about-the-internet Andrew Huang the challenge of making a complete track using just these instruments and effects, though he did cheat a bit and put it together in Ableton Live (which, of course, isn’t free). And he also used a guitar, some mics and various other bits of studio gear, but let’s not dwell on that.

You can see Andrew breaking down the resulting song, Yours, in the video above. What’s more, if you remix the track, you could be in with a chance of winning a significant trove of NI software and hardware. Find out more on the Native Instruments website.