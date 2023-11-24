Andertons' massive Black Friday sale is here with some of the best deals we’ve seen so far - save on PRS, D’Agelico, Focusrite and more

Leaving it until the very last minute, Andertons' Black Friday sale has finally kicked off with a huge selection of impressive savings on thousands of products . With everything from guitars and pedals to audio interfaces and electronic drum sets, no matter what kind of musician you are you’ll be well covered for great deals on gear.

Andertons Black Friday sale: Thousands of discounts

Despite launching later than most, the Andertons Black Friday sale is still essential viewing if you’re a musician in the UK or EU. There are thousands of products available from Fender guitars to Roland V-Drums, so no matter your role in music you can pick up a great bit of gear for cheap.

There are a lot of retailers joining the PRS SE sale this Black Friday, but the SE Silver Sky is just £499 at Andertons , by far the cheapest price we’ve seen it this cyber weekend. If you’re after a cheap guitar then make sure you have a look at the D’Angelico Premier Mini DC, which has got a ridiculous £450 discount at the moment, taking its price down to just £349.

If you’re looking to get started recording at home, you can get the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 studio pack for just £179.99 . Perfect for the budding producer, it gives you everything you need to get started making music including an interface, studio headphones , a condenser microphone , and all the essential cables.