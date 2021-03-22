Analogue Solutions unveils the “raw, ballsy and rich” Leipzig V3 all-analogue synth

Analogue Solutions has unveiled Leipzig V3, the latest addition to its acclaimed line of analogue synths. If you’re looking for the elevator pitch, you need to know that this combines the convenient footprint of AS’s Impulse Command with the “raw, ballsy, complexly rich sound” or Leipzig’s gone by.

Specifically, there are features lifted from both the Leipzig-SK and Leipzig V2, including patch points that enable expanded sound design potential and connectivity.

Designed for huge bass sounds in particular, Leipzig V3 promises to be simple enough for beginners yet deep enough for more advanced synthesists to get their sonic teeth into.

You can check out the detailed specs below, but perhaps the best way to experience this synth is just to listen to it. The sound demo above has you covered for that.

Leipzig V3 costs £849 and you can find out more on the Analogue Solutions website.