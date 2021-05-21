Could Ampeg’s SVT Suite plugin give you all the bass guitar tones you need?

Ampeg’s bass gear has already been emulated by various music software developers, but now the company has launched its own comprehensive plugin in the shape of the SVT Suite.

This models three SVT bass amp heads: The Heritage 50th Anniversary SVT, the Heritage SVT-CL, and the SVT-4PRO. These can be paired with any of the included Ampeg speaker cab models, and you can also load third-party IRs.

What’s more, Dual-Cab and Dual-IR modes mean that two cabs or IRs can be used simultaneously.

The six-strong mic section includes models from Neumann, Sennheiser, AKG and more. These can be used to mic-up the cabs; their position is adjustable, and you can also blend in one of three stationary room mics.

Ampeg has also included five of its bass effects - Liquifier, Opto Comp, Scrambler, Rocktaver and Phasifier.

There are plenty of options here, then, and more than 50 presets are included to show off what the SVT Suite can do. It’s available now for PC and Mac priced at $200 and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats.