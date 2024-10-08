Amazon's Big Deal Days sale is the best place to stock up on essential guitar accessories right now – here's my 5 budget picks

Accessories are the bedrock of any guitar player, so while you might have your dream guitar, favorite guitar amp, and a huge pedalboard squared away, it doesn't end there. The right accessories will ensure your setup keeps going, and they need to be regularly restocked in order to ensure it's performing at its best.

Whether it's a fresh set of guitar picks, or playing devices like a new capo, guitar accessories can totally refresh your playing, writing, and recording. You might be a bedroom-exclusive guitarist, or in a regularly gigging band, but those extras are going to make an equal difference to your playing and performance.

Amazon's Big Deal Days event isn't exactly the best for guitarists, but if you're looking for accessories, we actually think there's a great selection of savings on offer. We've spied deals from big brands like Fender, MXR, and D'Addario amongst many others, which will keep you stocked up ahead of the winter period.

Fender Premium Picks: Was $19.99, now $11.99

Changing your guitar pick can have a marked effect on your guitar playing, which makes Fender's Premium Pick Selection a great way to sample different textures and thicknesses. An $8 reduction means you're getting each pick at just shy of $1 each, and the thin, medium, and thick gauges offer plenty of flexibility to cover a wide range of playing styles.

MXR Patch Cable: Was $30.99, now $11.29

Having a patch cable die on my pedalboard mid-set was one of the most traumatic experiences of my playing career and I learned an important lesson - don't cheap out on cables. This MXR 3-pack of patch cables has got a massive $19.70 discount at Amazon, making them a great way to stock up on these essentials for any guitarist who loves their guitar pedals.

D'Addario EJ16: Was $32.99, now $25.99

Guitarists are always having to restock on strings, and Amazon is a great place to buy multi-packs for less. D'Addario's EJ16 are the gold standard uncoated acoustic guitar strings and they've been around for a long time. This 5-pack has got a $7 discount on Amazon, so you're getting a pack nearly free with this deal.

Gator Rok-It Multi Stand: Was $47.99, now $29.99

Guitar stands are a must-have for any serious guitar player, giving you a way to store your guitars within easy reach. If you've got multiple guitars and you want somewhere to put them, the Gator Rok-It Multi Stand is a brilliant option. Gator is renowned in the music industry for its top-quality gear cases, and this stand carries that same excellent build quality. An $18 discount in the Amazon sale makes it a 38% reduction on the regular price, excellent value for your money.