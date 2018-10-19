More

All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert dies aged 44

Stars react and pay tribute

All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert has died aged 44.

The news was announced via the metalcore band’s Facebook page, where they stated: “We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.

“Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely. No further details are available at this time.

“The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made.”

Herbert founded All That Remains in 1998, along with former Shadows Fall vocalist Phil Labonte - his final recording with the band, Victim Of The New Disease, is out on 9 November.

A number of Herbert’s contemporaries have paid tribute to the guitarist on Twitter - we’ve shared a selection below.

Really sad to hear of the passing of our dear friend Oli Herbert of All That Remains. I’ve known him since my days at Peavey artist relations in 2005, and more recently kicking out some jams on Ship Rocked Cruise in 2016. He made the world a better place and will be missed by us all. Condolences to his band, family and friends. RIP. #olihherbert #allthatremains #shiprockedcruise David Ellefson

A photo posted by @davidellefsonbass on Oct 17, 2018 at 11:03am PDT

