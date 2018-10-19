All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert dies aged 44

All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert has died aged 44.

The news was announced via the metalcore band’s Facebook page, where they stated: “We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.

“Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely. No further details are available at this time.

“The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made.”

Herbert founded All That Remains in 1998, along with former Shadows Fall vocalist Phil Labonte - his final recording with the band, Victim Of The New Disease, is out on 9 November.

A number of Herbert’s contemporaries have paid tribute to the guitarist on Twitter - we’ve shared a selection below.

We did our second tour ever in 2004 with Oli Herbert. He was an amazing person and guitarist. Rest In Peace Oli. pic.twitter.com/tS7hOtKj39October 18, 2018

Another brother gone. @olithatremains was a positive force in metal and music in general. Always had something great to say about anyone. You will be missed. Rest in Power, Oli Herbert. pic.twitter.com/G8yWkybaXCOctober 17, 2018

Really shocked to learn of Oli Herbert passing away. AE and ATR toured together years ago and Oli always used to come out and see us play when we came through his area. The nicest guy. The metal community’s lost another great musician way too early. #RIPOliHerbert #AllThatRemains pic.twitter.com/B4CM5pKEbAOctober 17, 2018

The world has lost one of the sweetest and most talented musicians I have ever known. Oli Herbert of All That Remains was always so kind and friendly every time you saw him and a literal wizard on the guitar. Such devastating news and such a sad and tragic loss. #RIPOliOctober 17, 2018

RIP Oli Herbert..A great talent and a great human being.October 17, 2018