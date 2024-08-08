Alesis Strata Prime gets a software update, and it unlocks a key feature that was missing at launch

The Alesis Strata Prime burst onto the electronic drum kit scene earlier this year, turning heads (including ours) in the process – and making a very convincing play for the title of the best electronic drum set of 2024 – with its BFD-powered, multi-sampled sound engine, colour touchscreen display and mesh heads all-round.

But, despite being very impressed with the Strata Prime’s overall sound quality, playability and performance during our Alesis Strata Prime: first impressions and more detailed Strata Prime review posts, there was one feature missing that we’d have expected to see from a premium pro/consumer electronic drum set in 2024: Bluetooth audio.

Now, that’s not to say the Strata Prime doesn’t have Bluetooth capability, it most certainly does. Except upon its release, this was limited to work as a wireless MIDI connection rather than the more obvious and familiar audio connection.

All that has just changed, though, as Alesis has just given the Strata Prime its first full software update since launch with V1.1 and amongst the new features, Bluetooth audio is top of the list. This means that Strata Prime owners can now give their 3.5mm jack cable and annoying phone adaptor a break, and hook their device up to the Strata Prime wirelessly for jamming to music libraries and backing tracks.

That should be reason enough to grab the update, but just in case you’ve been holding off, Alesis details a number of other improvements which have been made with its incremental updates.

As well as the Bluetooth addition, there’s a new ‘CDD Class’ factory kit, support for 55 external triggers (including third-party models), UI enhancements including a simplified Home screen with quick buttons for Kit and Kit Piece selection, as well as minor bug-fixes to help everything run smoothly.

Strata Prime users can get the V1.1update for free now. It can be downloaded and installed directly using the Strata Prime’s built-in WiFi connection and update manager, or alternatively you can download the update to a Mac or PC and transfer it over a cabled USB connection or thumb drive.

For more information and to download the Strata Prime V1.1 update, visit the Alesis website here.