AKG’s K361 and K371 studio headphones promise comfort, reliability and a sound you can trust

With the launch of Waves’ Abbey Road Studio 3 control room plugin , mixing on headphones is right back on the agenda, and AKG has just launched a couple of pairs of foldable cans that it thinks are perfect for the job.

The K361 and K371 are designed to strike a balance between “studio-quality sound, plush comfort, and a sleek, sturdy design that stands up to your mobile lifestyle.” Boths pairs of cans promise excellent isolation and extended frequency response, along with an accurate, neutral sound.