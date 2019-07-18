AKG’s K361 and K371 studio headphones promise comfort, reliability and a sound you can trust

With the launch of Waves’ Abbey Road Studio 3 control room plugin, mixing on headphones is right back on the agenda, and AKG has just launched a couple of pairs of foldable cans that it thinks are perfect for the job.
The K361 and K371 are designed to strike a balance between “studio-quality sound, plush comfort, and a sleek, sturdy design that stands up to your mobile lifestyle.” Boths pairs of cans promise excellent isolation and extended frequency response, along with an accurate, neutral sound.
The K361 and K371 are priced at $99 and $149 respectively. Find out more on the AKG website.