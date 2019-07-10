Abbey Road Studio 3 plugin from Waves brings iconic control room to your headphones

Waves and Abbey Road Studios have announced the Abbey Road Studio 3 plugin, which aims to put the legendary acoustic environment of the Studio 3 control room inside your headphones.

Studio 3 needs little introduction, but if you need reminding then we can tell you that contemporary mixes and remixes of both The Beatles and Pink Floyd have been completed there. It's also been the creation space for modern classics by Radiohead, Amy Winehouse and Kanye West, and number one chart-toppers from Frank Ocean, Lady Gaga, and Florence + the Machine.

The plugin was created with meticulous impulse response measurements, utilising Waves’ Nx technology for immersive spatial audio. This offers up stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 mixing options.

Within the stereo option, you are able to choose between nearfield, midfield and farfield speaker setups.

With your mind in a new headspace, the idea is that you will make better mixing decisions, and full immersion can be experienced with the addition of the NX Technology head tracker .