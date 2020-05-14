Akai’s MPC Live II has built-in monitors for true standalone music-making

A new and improved Akai MPC Live has been on our radar since we saw a leaked design image back in March , and now it’s here.

As we suspected the MPC Live II is very much an evolution of its predecessor. Like its predecessor, it can be used with or without a computer, and comes with a 7-inch multi-gesture touchscreen. It promises all the features that you need to create a piece of music from start to finish.

MPC Live II adds five hardware buttons for a better editing workflow, and now comes with built-in speakers. It sounds like these are more than just an afterthought, too: Akai says that it’s a proper monitoring system that delivers dynamic response across the frequency range.

On the connectivity side, there are now eight CV/Gate outputs, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery, meanwhile, is said to provide power for up to five hours.

MPC Live II runs the MPC 2.8 software, which enables you to control a studio’s worth of MIDI gear from your MPC hardware, with or without a computer. It ships with a 16GB library and provides direct access to your Splice account, provided you’re connected via WiFi.