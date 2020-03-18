Is Akai working on an MPC Live II with CV outputs and an armrest?

Akai’s MPC Live is a decent option for anyone who wants a standalone music production device that can also be used as a MIDI controller , and it looks like it might be getting a successor.

An image posted on Reddit shows what appears to be the design of the MPC Live II. Although this doesn’t look massively different to the original, there are a few more buttons and an extra knob, and what appears to be an armrest down at the front.

What’s more, the rear view indicates that the MPC Live II will have CV outputs - as seen on the new MPC One , which was announced earlier this year - meaning that it could be used to control vintage and modular analogue synths.

Of course, there’s nothing to guarantee that this is a real image, but the fact that it suggests an iterative update rather than a wholesale redesign adds to its legitimacy. We suspect that it’d run the same software as its predecessor.

More news if and when it comes in.