Air Music Tech’s ‘wild’ new Ether plugin is said to be “a reverb like no other”

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Eight spaces and plenty of post-reverb shaping options

Air Music Tech is promising to take reverb to some wild places with Ether, its latest plugin. That’s because, as well as offering eight distinct reverb space settings - ​​plus pre-delay, reverb time and damp controls - you also get five post-reverb, bypassable processing modules that you can use to switch things up.

These include Pitch, which enables you to shape your reverb’s timbre, and Modulation, which can be used to add motion. The Delay module features Time and Feedback controls for more sonic sculpting, and more energy can be added in the Animation section. Finally, the Compressor gives you control over your sound’s dynamics.

There’s also an LFO/Envelope section with four modulation modes, and a selection of “logically categorised” presets. 

Ether runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price will be $99/£99, but it’s currently available for $49/£49, and there’s also a 10-day trial version.

Find out more on the Air Music Tech (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info