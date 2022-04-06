Air Music launches 7 new instrument plugins, including an ARP Odyssey emulation and a hybrid synth

Air Music is responsible for many of the effects and instruments found in Avid’s Pro Tools and Akai Professional’s MPC products, and now it’s launched seven new plugin instruments for everyone.

The new range covers both vintage and forward-thinking plugins, with each title available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

The line-up starts at the bottom-end - Bassline (opens in new tab) ($89) is a vintage-style monophonic synth that features Air’s vacuum tube circuit modelling technology. Electric (opens in new tab) ($89), meanwhile, emulates Rhodes, Wurlitzer and FM pianos.

Next we have Hype (opens in new tab) ($149), a hybrid synth that includes wavetable, FM, virtual analogue and multisample engines, while Mellotron (opens in new tab) ($119) is a homage to the classic tape loop instrument.

Then we have Odyssey (opens in new tab) ($149); created by WayOutWare, which previously developed timeWARP2600, an ARP 2600 emulation, this is - unsurprisingly - an ARP Odyssey plugin.

Solina (opens in new tab) ($119) is another emulation - a polyphonic string synth that covers contrabass, cello, viola, violin, trumpet and horn sounds. These can be combined to create full ensembles.

Finally, there’s TubeSynth (opens in new tab) ($89), a subtractive synth that uses virtual analogue technology to deliver some of the most famous sounds of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

All the new instruments are available now from multiple resellers. Introductory discounts apply.