Add wireless MIDI to your synths, drum machines and PC with Roland’s new Bluetooth adapters

Roland has become the latest company to offer a wireless MIDI solution: the WM-1 and WM-1D enable Bluetooth-based communication between the likes of synths and drum machines and your PC, Mac or iOS device.

The WM-1 is a two-plug device that offers MIDI I/O on standard 5-pin ports. Plug this into your MIDI hardware and it should immediately be able to communicate with your Mac or iOS device via Bluetooth MIDI.

The WM-1D, meanwhile, is a USB dongle that adds Bluetooth MIDI support to PCs. It can also be used by Mac and iOS owners who want to benefit from the system’s Fast mode, which is said to reduce latency to 3ms.

You can also use the WM units to sync up multiple MIDI devices - providing you have enough of them, of course.

Roland’s launch follows the release of similar Bluetooth MIDI adapters from the likes of Yamaha and CME .