Add the secret sauce to your mixes with a massive $488/£374 off the SSL Native Essentials Bundle at Plugin Boutique

If you spend any significant amount of time on the internet looking for mixing tips and recording tutorials, then you'll have undoubtedly come across the SSL plugins - and if you haven't, you're watching the wrong tutorials. These powerful plugins have captured the hearts of everyone from hobbyist home producers to top tier recording engineers for one simple reason - they sound fantastic. So if you fancy seeing what all the fuss is about, now is the perfect time, as you can save a mammoth $488/£374 off the SSL Native Essentials Bundle at Plugin Boutique - oh, and if paying just $50/£46 for the bundle wasn’t enough, you can also claim a copy of the hip-hop virtual drum plugin Phat, completely free at checkout!

This very heavily discounted bundle pairs together two of Solid State Logic's most popular products, the SSL Native Channel Strip 2 and the Bus Compressor 2. In our opinion, both of these plugins should most definitely be part of your sonic toolbox and are must-haves for anyone serious about mixing.

SSL Native Essentials bundle: $479/£420 , $49.99/£45.95

Are you wondering what the pros use to achieve those sonic masterpieces you hear on the radio? Well, you'll be hard pushed to find a producer that doesn't use the SSL plugin suite, and more specifically, the Native Channel Strip 2 and Bus Compressor 2. So if you want to get in on the action, you can bag them for as little as £45.95/$49.99. That's a saving of $488/£374.

Channel Strip 2 is designed to digitally give you access to the sought after sound of the classic SSL 9000K large-format mixing console that's been used by some of the most prominent artists in the world. Featuring a retro-style 4-band parametric EQ, filter, compressor, and expander/gate, you get all the features you'd expect to see on the iconic piece of pro-audio gear. Furthermore, you can even toggle between the E-series and G-series EQ profiles for different flavours.

Similarly iconic is the SSL Native Bus Compressor 2, which manages to gel your mix together while retaining your track's dynamic characteristics - even when you’re using sky ratios. This plugin features a fabulous wet/dry parallel control, highpass filter and new attack, release and compression ratios.

