Ace Frehley, Primal Scream's Simone Butler, Brian Fallon and Gojira's Joe Duplantier confirmed for this week's Virtual Guitar Show 2020

VGS 2020: Kiss legend Ace Frehley, Primal Scream bassist Simone Butler, Gojira's Joe Duplantier and Brian Fallon an are the latest artists confirmed for our Virtual Guitar Show 2020 taking place on 25 and 26 September.

The join a line-up that includes exclusive lessons and interviews with Guns N' Roses's Richard Fortus, Joe Satriani, Samantha Fish, Bumblefoot, Kirk Fletcher, Jared James Nichols, Cory Wong, King Crimson's Jakko Jackszy and Erja Lyytinen.

With more players still to be announced tomorrow!

Frehley will be looking back and forward with us, fielding fan questions from his Kiss days and solo work ahead of the release of his new solo collection of covers, Origins Vol.2.

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

We also talk to The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon, who is currently on lockdown unable to tour his acclaimed third solo album, Local Honey. But he's staying very busy, playing online goings, interviewing other songwriters and going deep into a the rabbit hole of self improvement as a guitarist. With some really special gear.

(Image credit: Press)

Simone Butler is the British bass talent who has been with Primal Scream since 2012 and in a wide-ranging interview she talks to us about staying inspired during lockdown, the gear behind her sound and advice for aspiring musicians.

(Image credit: Charvel)

To get some firsthand insight for our forthcoming hands-on video with his latest Charvel signature model, we catch up with Gojira's Joe Duplantier in France to find out more about it, his guitar and amp history and where he's heading with his sound for the next Gojira album.

Don't miss The Virtual Guitar Show 2020 here on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 September.