Jakko Jakszyk talks King Crimson, Radical Action and Fripp throwdowns

How do you split guitar roles between yourself and Robert?

“Sometimes, who plays what is dictated on a pragmatic level in that in the early to mid-80s Robert changed how he tuned his guitar and he uses what he calls ‘New Standard Tuning’ [CGDAEG, bass to treble]. What that means is that we’re addressing a lot of old material that Crimson hasn’t played in decades - and in some cases, ever - so if there are patterns calling for a three- to four-fret stretch, translated to New Standard Tuning, suddenly it’s all over the place.

There are those moments where you think, ‘Why did I say I could do this job? I can’t play that, it’s impossible!’

“So, it’s physically very difficult for him to do it, and early on, before the first tour started, we sat in the studio and he said, ‘I was thinking we might do Larks’ Tongues In Aspic Part 1,’ and, of course, as a fanboy I got quite excited about it and then he said, ‘The trouble is this is very difficult to play in New Standard Tuning, but you play in normal standard tuning, so you can play it.’ And I went, ‘Whaaaat?’ [Jakko laughs and demonstrates one of Fripp’s frenetic guitar lines from Larks’ Tongues…]

“It was one of those moments where you think, ‘Why did I say I could do this job? I can’t play that, it’s impossible!’ It’s been a real challenge and a stretch, so there’s a lot of stuff I play just because it’s easier for me to play than for Robert to play in his tuning.

“Then, of course, there are overdubs on the album that suddenly we have access to. When we do Sailor’s Tale, for instance, I’m able to play the other guitar part, which is fantastic. So, that’s kind of what it’s dictated by - and then the newer pieces we’ve created together or he’s got me to play a part and then he sits there and works out variations over the top.”

King Crimson’s music is notoriously demanding. How did you cope with some of the more complex material?

“You want to get to a point where you don’t have to think about it too much. When we were rehearsing Larks’ Tongues… Part 1, I didn’t know if I’d played it right until we all landed on the same downbeat. Another reason why it’s a difficult thing to play is because you’re in King Crimson and the bloke sitting next to you is Robert Fripp!

“At the first rehearsals we did I was pretty scared and he took me aside and said, ‘Tomorrow, Jakko, can you listen to what Tony [Levin, bass] and I are doing a bit more closely?’ and I said, ‘Oh God, am I not locking in?’ He said, ‘No, we’re making infinitely more mistakes than you are…,’ which was a lovely thing to say.”