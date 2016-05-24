Gojira's Joe Duplantier: my top 5 tips for guitarists

Now six albums in, French metallers Gojira have amassed a loyal following and an army of admirers thanks to their blend of technicality and prog power.

So, you might expect that when it came time to track new record Magma, they afforded themselves a few luxuries. You know, a star-name producer, a swanky studio and the like. Not quite.

Instead, the band recorded at frontman/guitarist Joe Duplantier's New York studio. Not only that, they produced and mixed the thing all on their own as well.

It was a total immersion for us into this record

“It was a big task - it's pretty crazy… in fact, it's almost insane,” laughs Joe. “It's not quite insane, but almost. It was a total immersion for us into this record. That's just the way I like to do it - it is a bit extreme.

“Maybe if I was making another record right now, I might enjoy working with someone else handling everything, and I just had to worry about playing guitar. I don't regret it, though; it makes the album what it is. At this point, in a way, I see myself as more of a producer than a guitar player. I use the guitar to help me reach the vision that I have for an album.”

It's a vision packed full of killer riffs, and there's one in particular that stands out for Joe.

“There's a part in the song Magma that is kind of a scale, and I hadn't done that kind of thing on a song before,” he says.

“Trying these new things just helps everything sound fresh. A lot of our songs are just one note going on all the time with weird noise going on and weird riffs, but Magma is halfway between a riff and a solo. There's something very proggy and Mike Oldfield-y with that.”

With Magma all set to confirm Joe's status as a bona fide guitar hero, what better time to ask him to share his top five tips for guitarists?

Magma is out on 17 June via Roadrunner Records.