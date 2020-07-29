Ace Frehley takes on Ritchie Blackmore with a cover of Space Truckin'

Ace Frehley is not a guitar hero who is shy about paying tribute to his own inspirations – all his solo albums have featured at least once cover, and the first volume of his Origins album of cover versions was released in 2016. The long-awaited follow-up is arriving on 18 September and his version of Deep Purple's Space Truckin' is the first taste of it.

It was originally set for a March release but was delayed due to the Coronavirus and its guests including John 5, Lita Ford and Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

Alongside covers of Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Cream, Rolling Stones, Humble Pie and the Beatles, Frehley will also revisit a track by his old band as a bonus song; Kiss's 1975 cut She.

