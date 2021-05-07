A free firmware update means that Arturia’s “do-it-all” KeyStep Pro MIDI keyboard and sequencer now does even more

We’re as keen as anyone to talk about new products, but for many musicians, it’s the updates to ones they’ve already bought that are the most important.
Take, for example, the new version 2.0 firmware for Arturia’s KeyStep Pro MIDI keyboard and sequencer, which adds both new performance features and stability/workflow improvements.
You can get an overview of what’s new in the video above, but here are the bullet points:
- Global transpose - Transpose multiple melodic tracks at the same time
- Global value offset - Apply a relative offset for any of the five main controls for every step across the selected track pattern
- Arpeggios in sequences - You can now record arpeggios into a sequence
- Recording Chord Mode - Record Chord Mode chords into a sequence
- Arpeggios while stopped - Create and play arpeggios while KeyStep Pro isn’t playing
- MIDI Thru - MIDI Out 2 can now be set to Thru mode
- Mono Mode - The mono mode has been refactored for a smoother experience
- Arpeggio swing - You can now add swing amount to arpeggios using Shift
- Step Listen - Trigger sequence steps without playing a sequence so you can preview your notes
- Workflow and UX - various workflow improvements to performance, functionality, and ease of use
To our mind, KeyStep Pro was already one of the best devices on the market for melodic sequencing and flexible hardware control, and these subtle yet useful improvements look set to make it even better.
Find out more and download the update for free on the Arturia website.