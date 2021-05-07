A free firmware update means that Arturia’s “do-it-all” KeyStep Pro MIDI keyboard and sequencer now does even more

We’re as keen as anyone to talk about new products, but for many musicians, it’s the updates to ones they’ve already bought that are the most important.

Take, for example, the new version 2.0 firmware for Arturia’s KeyStep Pro MIDI keyboard and sequencer, which adds both new performance features and stability/workflow improvements.

You can get an overview of what’s new in the video above, but here are the bullet points:

Global transpose - Transpose multiple melodic tracks at the same time

Global value offset - Apply a relative offset for any of the five main controls for every step across the selected track pattern

Arpeggios in sequences - You can now record arpeggios into a sequence

Recording Chord Mode - Record Chord Mode chords into a sequence

Arpeggios while stopped - Create and play arpeggios while KeyStep Pro isn’t playing

MIDI Thru - MIDI Out 2 can now be set to Thru mode

Mono Mode - The mono mode has been refactored for a smoother experience

Arpeggio swing - You can now add swing amount to arpeggios using Shift

Step Listen - Trigger sequence steps without playing a sequence so you can preview your notes

Workflow and UX - various workflow improvements to performance, functionality, and ease of use

To our mind, KeyStep Pro was already one of the best devices on the market for melodic sequencing and flexible hardware control, and these subtle yet useful improvements look set to make it even better.