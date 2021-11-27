You can still save an astonishing 96% on iZotope holiday plugin bundles at Sweetwater - pay as little as $49

Somehow, those sharp-witted iZotope developers always manage to stay one step ahead of their rivals, adding features that the company's competitors just can't touch for innovation and quality.

Fortunately for you, Sweetwater has massive discounts on three huge iZotope bundles as part of its Black Friday plugins blowout, enabling you to add serious functionality to your existing DAW at super-low prices. And the best part is that the deal has been extended to Dec 31, 2021.

Whether you already work in Ableton, Logic, Bitwig, Pro Tools, FL Studio, Cubase or any other DAW , you're bound to find it lacking in certain areas. DAWs are primarily creative tools that aim to make it easy for you to turn initially vague musical ideas into a cohesive reality. What does iZotope bring to the party? In a word, polish. Its flagship quartet of products adds a sheen of quality that's almost impossible to accomplish with a DAW alone.

RX will restore your noisy audio to pristine condition, it's vital for getting rid of hiss, hum, buzz and other intrusive noises. Nectar turns great vocals into outstanding vocals. Neutron is a platoon of mixing agents in one plugin, bringing speed to your audio workflow and quality to your output. Finally, Ozone is a mastering tour de force that adds balance and clarity to your finished project.

But that's not all. Each package – Gold, Platinum and Diamond – is stuffed with additional audio-enhancing plugins and creative effects. Read on to discover more detail.

iZotope Gold Package: $1,342 iZotope Gold Package: $1,342 , now $49, save $1,293

Everything you need to bring professional levels of craftsmanship and creativity to your production and more. You get iZotope Elements 6, which comprises entry-level but very capable versions of RX, Nectar, Neutron and Ozone. In addition, you get Trash 2 to mangle and distort your creations, the Iris 2 synth plugin, Stutter 2 for stutter effects and the BreakTweaker generator and sequencer with four expansion packs. On top of that, there's Exponential Audio's R2 reverb, Phoenix reverb and Excalibur effects. All for just $49.

iZotope Platinum Package: $1,899 iZotope Platinum Package: $1,899 , now $99, $1,800 off

Platinum takes the Gold package, squeezes out Ozone Elements and Neutron Elements and shoves in the more feature-rich Standard versions. You get the same familiar workflow but with more powerful capabilities, including track references that enable you to A/B your creations against other tracks, plus dynamic EQ and a multiband compressor.

iZotope Diamond: $2,268 iZotope Diamond: $2,268 , now $149, $2,119 off

For not much more than the cost of the Gold or Platinum packages, you can add Diamond to your production arsenal. This time there's an upgraded version of Nectar, which promises to fix any vocal problems and/or just add sweetness to taste. iZotope Neoverb is the other new headline act. This impressive plugin harnesses iZotope’s cutting-edge AI-assisted processing to provide an ultra-powerful, ultra-versatile reverb.

iZotope Holiday bundle package breakdown

There's so much on offer here, even in the Gold Package, it quickly gets confusing. Let's break down each piece of software, one at a time. In each case, as the names suggest, the Elements and Plus versions are more elemental than the Standard versions.

iZotope RX Elements Primarily you'll be using this plugin to remove hiss, hum and buzz, but it does much more. Annoying traffic noise? Irritating dog barks? Hear them vanish with a few clicks of your mouse.

iZotope Ozone Elements/Standard Studio-quality mastering made easy. Capture the tone and vibe of any reference track and add generous width with the Imager module. Output to specific targets such as CD and streaming.

iZotope Neutron Elements/Standard Professional mixing made easy – an intuitive, visually-based toolbox for crafting your mixes. It conceals an impressive amount of power behind a simple-to-use interface.

Nectar Elements/Plus The indispensable plugin for beautiful vocals. Everything from EQ and de-essers right through to pitch correction, time correction and breath control.

Trash 2 Mangle and distort your vocals, guitars, synths and drums with a huge variety of textures and distortion algorithms.

Iris 2 The powerful spectral synthesiser that offers immense opportunity for sound design. Create sounds within the software or load your own samples and manipulate them until they take on a whole new character.

BreakTweaker Designed by electronic artist BT, this is the instrument if you're into wild rhythmic effects. It combines three modules – a generator, a micro-edit engine and a sequencer – and each package ships with a variety of sound expansion packs.

Stutter Edit 2 Percussive stutter effects can be infuriatingly complex to create. Unless, that is, you have Stutter Edit 2. It does what it says on the tin, plus a whole lot more.

Neoverb Apparently, if you combine studio-grade Exponential Audio algorithms with iZotope’s cutting-edge AI-assisted processing you'll end up with an ultra-powerful, ultra-versatile reverb plug-in. Which is exactly what iZotope did when creating Neoverb.

R2 Iconic reverb sounds from the '80s and '90s, brought to you in a straightforward plugin courtesy of Exponential Audio.

Excalibur Another plugin from Exponential Audio, this time a quiver full of effects. Four independent signal chains enable you to mix pretty much any effects you can think of into devastatingly original combinations.

Phoenix Verb This final plugin from Exponential Audio delivers reverb with pristine tails, making artifacts and pitch variations a thing of the past. Originally, a very popular plugin with film composers and sound designers, now finding favour with mainstream music producers.