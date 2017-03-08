10 of the best new sample and soundware packs (March 2017)

The Raw Cutz cats are some of the illest hip-hop and funky sample makers doing it right now. Those unacquainted with their dopeness need to step to this mammoth release, which collects all 30 releases from the prolific label.

The sample artillery in this sonic ammunition store is enough to blow a hole in any speaker. Naturally, they have drums for days - the backbone of hip-hop, and 80% of many a big track. Not to mention enough dusty musical samples, bass shots, loops and hook-ready vocals to make even SP-1200 legends like Large Professor blush.

4.5 out of 5

