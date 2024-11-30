This is the best plugin deal we've seen this Cyber Weekend - you can literally save thousands with these insane bundles of Universal Audio software

Universal Audio is one of the most revered names in music technology. Ask any producer or engineer about their dream studio set-up, and they'll more than likely place the 1176 and LA-2A compressors at the top of their list - if they don't own them already, that is.

Let's be real, though: most of us can't afford to drop four figures on a piece of hardware. The folks at Universal Audio know this all too well; that's why they've dedicated themselves to recreating classic studio gear in software, giving generations of DIY music-makers access to the sound of revered mixing tools and effects that, once upon a time, could only be found in professional studios.

This Cyber Weekend, you can pick up some of UA's best software titles for over 90% cheaper than list price, thanks to some incredible bundles on sale over at Plugin Boutique.

UAD Save The Music Holiday Bundle: was US$2,025 now US$59.73 at Plugin Boutique Yes, you read that right. UAD has slashed $1,965 off the collective value of this bundle of top plugins and instruments, giving you $2k worth of music software for the price of a three-course meal. Inside you'll find UAD's beloved Teletronix LA-2A emulation and recreations of Pultec's famed vintage tube EQs, alongside the brand's flagship soft synth Opal, the recently released Verve Analog Machines saturation suite and the Ruby '63 Top Boost Amplifier. It's a hell of a lot for $69.

UAD Studio Classics Bundle: was US$2,026 now US$74.98 at Plugin Boutique If you're a software-based producer looking to recreate the sought-after tone of vintage analogue hardware, there is no better deal for you this Cyber Weekend than this. The Studio Classics Bundle brings together five lovingly crafted plugin emulations of legendary studio tools such as the Fairchild 670 compressor, Ampex ATR-102 tape recorder, and UA's own 6176 channel strip. Analogue warmth at a price that warms the heart.

UAD Producer Edition Bundle: was US$507 now US$100.39 at Plugin Boutique An absolute no-brainer at $100, UA's Producer Edition Bundle collects 23 plugins worth over $3,000 sold separately, giving you pretty much everything you need to write, record and mix pro-sounding tracks. On top of the analogue emulations we've already mentioned, you'll find convincing recreations of classic instruments like the Minimoog, Rhodes Mk1 and Hammond B3, plus a stunning software version of a Steinway Model B grand piano.