Here's how you can win a $7,500 vintage Minimoog signed by Peter Gabriel

Each year, the Bob Moog Foundation holds a fundraising raffle to raise funds for the work that it does to preserve Bob Moog's legacy through the Bob Moog Foundation Archives and Asheville's Moogseum.

Previous years have seen synths signed by Stevie Wonder, Geddy Lee and Bob himself given away to lucky winners, but this year, you'll have the chance to win a vintage Minimoog Model D signed by none other than Peter Gabriel.

The synth in question is serial number 8538, built in Moog's Music Williamsville factory in the '70s. Valued at $7,500, the Minimoog has been restored by Kent Spong Restorations, known for working with Hans Zimmer and Vangelis, among others. The synth was generously signed by Gabriel with the inscription: “To the Bob Moog Foundation. Hello. Love, Peter Gabriel, 04-09-2024”.

(Image credit: Bob Moog Foundation)

(Image credit: Bob Moog Foundation)

Tickets for the raffle are $25 each, and funds raised will be used to support a number of projects, including the educational initiative Dr. Bob's SoundSchool, which teaches second-grade students the physics of sound using both acoustic and electronic musical instruments. Buying a ticket for the raffle will also support the Bob Moog Foundation's Moogseum, which has recently been affected by Hurricane Helene.

"The Bob Moog Foundation provides the opportunity for children and adults to explore the science of sound through their educational programs," Gabriel said in a statement. "I am very happy to support their work by signing this legendary synthesizer."

Find out more and enter the raffle at the Bob Moog Foundation's website.