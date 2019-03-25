Signed, sealed, delivered and it could be yours: Bob Moog Foundation to raffle-off Minimoog signed by Stevie Wonder

The Bob Moog Foundation has announced this year’s prize for its annual vintage synth raffle: a Model D signed by none other than Stevie Wonder.
The fully-restored, vintage Minimoog is stamped with the serial number 8207, and was originally built at Moog Music's Williamsville, NY factory. It's valued at $5000.
This model has been played by Stevie himself and features the star’s unique fingerprint signature. This is displayed on brass, beneath a perspex cover.
The raffle is open now and closes 22 April 2019 or when all 5,000 tickets have been sold - whichever comes first. Tickets are priced at $25 each, or five for $100, and can be purchased through the Bob Moog Foundation's website.