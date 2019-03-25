Signed, sealed, delivered and it could be yours: Bob Moog Foundation to raffle-off Minimoog signed by Stevie Wonder

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Stephan Pruitt) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Stephan Pruitt) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Stephan Pruitt)

The Bob Moog Foundation has announced this year’s prize for its annual vintage synth raffle: a Model D signed by none other than Stevie Wonder.

The fully-restored, vintage Minimoog is stamped with the serial number 8207, and was originally built at Moog Music's Williamsville, NY factory. It's valued at $5000.

This model has been played by Stevie himself and features the star’s unique fingerprint signature. This is displayed on brass, beneath a perspex cover.