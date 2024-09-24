“Upgrades will set new benchmarks for excellence”: Maida Vale to get major makeover following Hans Zimmer purchase

Following the purchase of the famous London Maida Vale studio from the BBC, its new owners – a group led by composer Hans Zimmer and Working Title movie producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner alongside long-time business partner Steve Kofsky – have put in plans for a major revamp.

The movie soundtrack master acquired the London facility through 14th Street Music, Zimmer's music production and publishing company, in June last year. The purchase price was believed to be around £10.5 million.

The new plans aim to provide world-class music studios fit for the 21st century plus the creation of state-of-the-art film editing facilities and creative workspaces.

Built in 1909, the Maida Vale building was originally a roller skating venue but the BBC snapped it up in 1933 as a home for the BBC Symphony Orchestra. The studios then became a recording history landmark with countless legendary names from Led Zeppelin to The Beatles and beyond using the facility to record one-off live sessions for the BBC.

New plans submitted for early consultation outline the MVS Partnership LLP’s intentions to maintain the outward appearance of the studio with energy conservation and technical improvements being a top priority.

“The proposed studio will be one of the only such facilities in the world and the first in the UK, creating a venue of national importance to UK creative industries. These proposed upgrades will set new benchmarks for excellence in British film and music post-production, fostering the creation of new jobs, driving innovation, and promoting industry investment,” the group promises.

“Our vision is to seamlessly blend the legacy of this iconic recording studio with the fast-evolving demands of today’s creative industries, providing state-of-the-art music studios, film production and editing facilities which set new benchmarks in film and music post-production.

“We recognise that the building is located in a residential area, and the sensitive scheme design by local architect Stiff + Trevillion looks to enhance neighbouring amenity wherever possible.”

And, in moves to make the improvements as seamless and popular as possible (following objections to the sale from the likes of Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and producer Nigel Godrich at the time) the group is seeking feedback on its plans.

“Ahead of submitting a planning application to Westminster City Council, we want to hear your feedback to shape the development of our plans, and understand how we can work with local partners to promote education and heritage across Maida Vale.