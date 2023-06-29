Hans Zimmer has reportedly bought the BBC’s iconic Maida Vale Studios for £10.5 million

Hans Zimmer has purchased the legendary Maida Vale Studios from the BBC, it’s being reported.

The Daily Mail believes that the Hollywood composer has acquired the London facility through 14th Street Music, his music production and publishing company. The price is believed to be in the region of £10.5 million.

Built in 1909, the Maida Vale building was originally a roller skating palace. The BBC purchased it in 1933, and it became home to the BBC Symphony Orchestra the following year. The studios have played host to countless artists as they recorded sessions for BBC Radio - notably John Peel’s Radio 1 show - including David Bowie, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana and Beyonce.

The BBC announced its plans to close the studios in 2018, leading to criticism from the likes of Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and producer Nigel Godrich.

The Daily Mail quotes unnamed sources who say that Zimmer plans to use the building - which houses seven studios - as a British base for writing film scores.