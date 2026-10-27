“Musicians work hard to shape their sound. They deserve amplification that delivers it honestly”: Moog’s new line of instrument amps aims to preserve the unique identity of synths, drum machines and more

Freshly launched today, Moog Music’s all-analogue path amplifiers, the Model 112 and Model 210 have been carefully crafted to make sure that the unique characteristics of a wide array of electronic instruments are retained when being performed on stage.

On top of the all-analogue internals of both these models, they offer full-range, flat response (aka FRFR), 4 stereo inputs and an integrated four-channel stereo mixer. There’s Bluetooth 6.0 streaming functionality too, alongside dedicated headphone monitoring and balanced PA connectivity.

(Image credit: Moog)

The points of difference between the two amplifiers comes with the oomph of their respective outputs. The lighter (47.84 lbs/ 21.7 kg), handle-equipped Model 112 is angled at - what Moog describes as 'everyday versatility’ for users who travel gig-to-gig. Inside a 440W RMS bi-amplified system powers a 12-inch woofer and a 1-inch compression driver with a frequency response of 40Hz-20kHz.

(Image credit: Moog)

In comparison, the larger (69.89lbs/31.7 kg) Model 210 sports a 550W RMS bi-amplified, 2.5-way design which combines its 1-inch compression driver with a pair of 10-inch woofers. One of these woofers is purpose-designed for full-range audio, while the other is specifically targeted at lower frequencies that extend beneath 35Hz. This, in words of Moog ensures a robust response for ‘synthesizer bass, electronic drums, sound design and bass modelling systems.’

“Every great electronic instrument has its own sonic identity,” states Joe Richardson, President at Moog Music. “Model 112 and Model 210 were designed to preserve that identity, not colour it. From the unmistakable warmth of a Moog synthesizer to the transient snap of a drum machine, these amplifiers allow the true character of the instrument to come through. Musicians work hard to shape their sound. They deserve amplification that delivers it honestly, consistently, and exactly as intended.”

(Image credit: Moog)

Both amplifiers also feature an integrated four-channel analogue stereo mixer that allows the inputting of numerous instruments at the same time, allowing you to manage their respective outputs via the four front panel knobs.

The first channel also includes a microphone preamp. A Baxandall master EQ allows master control over the full mix, which can be sent to the front of house or used as the basis for onstage monitoring. Stereo Link allows you to combine two compatible Moog amps to build a robust stereo system.

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(Image credit: Moog)

Moog Model 112 and Model 210 are available now. With the Model 112 priced at $799/ €799.99/£679.99 and the Model 210 at $999/€999.99/£849.99 respectively. For more info head to Moog.com