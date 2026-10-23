Earlier this month, we reported on a leaked FCC filing that indicated Teenage Engineering was working on a portable instrument amp for outdoor jams, the EP-35. Well, the amp has arrived sooner than expected, it’s only $349, and it’s just as wacky as we thought.

EP-35 is a battery-powered multi-input 35W amplifier that can be hooked up to your guitar, synth, microphone, laptop or even mobile phone. Teenage Engineering is pitching it as a “hub for all your audio-producing devices”, a cross between a budget amp for casual jams and a portable party speaker, with a sprinkling of the playful design magic that makes the company’s products so popular.

On the front panel you have a 30-watt woofer and 25-watt tweeter with a frequency response of 50Hz-20Khz. All of the ins and outs can be found on the top of the amp, where you’ll find a 3.5mm line input, an XLR microphone input with +48V phantom power, a ¼” Hi-Z guitar input and a 3.5mm line output, along with three USB-C ports, along with the majority of the controls. These all feed into a summing mixer before reaching the main outputs, so you can hear multiple instruments simultaneously.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

There’s more, though, hidden in a storage compartment accessed by popping off the plastic grille on the amp’s side, revealing a handy space for cables (or a crisp beverage) and a built-in “camp light” with a “disco mode” that reacts dynamically to the audio coming out of the EP-35. Here you'll also find a phantom power switch, gain and tone controls.

READ MORE (Image credit: Future) Teenage Engineering co-founder says the company will stop making synths

The EP-35 has dedicated effects for both the guitar and mic inputs. Guitarists get eight multi-effects presets that combine amp emulation, reverb, delay, tremolo, distortion and modulation effects in genre-themed combinations, covering surf rock, blues, acoustic, “smooth indie tone” and more. The microphone effects cover pop and rock styles, along with some fun voice-changing presets that’ll make you sound like a frog, a bass synth or a choir of robots.

The only control you have over these effects is via the dry/wet amount dial – Spinal Tap fans will be pleased to know that the dial goes from zero to 11 – but if you need to tweak effects during a performance, Teenage Engineering have released a wireless pedal controller with two pressure-sensitive buttons that can be used to adjust volume, control effects and trigger the EP-35’s onboard looper hands-free.

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

As mentioned, the EP-35 doubles as both a portable speaker via Bluetooth and a USB 2.0 audio interface. It supports Auracast, so you’re able to link up multiple EP-35s together as a single Bluetooth device for extra volume, and you can even pair two amps together to listen in stereo – tilting the EP-35 left or right before engaging its broadcast mode sets the speaker as the left or right channel, which is a nice touch.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along with the EP-35, Teenage Engineering has launched a bundle of accessories, including the aforementioned pedal controller, the “handy mic” (an XLR electret condenser microphone for “for vocals, karaoke or whatever needs saying a little louder”), a USB drive preloaded with backing tracks, and an “amptenna” that turns EP-35 into a portable FM radio. And if you own the EP-133 K.O. II sampler, you can pick up a K.O. dock kit that connects it to the side of the device.

It looks like there may be more new products on the way, too: the company is also teasing what looks like a CDJ equivalent (that plays actual CDs) or DJ controller that's the perfect size to be paired up with its EP-136 Sidekick mixer, so watch this space.

Teenage Engineering’s EP-35 is available now and priced at $349.

Find out more on Teenage Engineering’s website.

Teenage Engineering EP-35: An amp, and more! - YouTube Watch On

Teenage Engineering's K.O.-PEDAL (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

It's disco time! (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)