I banned myself from buying plugins this Cyber Monday, but Universal Audio’s UAD Amp Bundle is about to undo that: £91 for Ruby ’63, Lion ’68 and Dream ’65, saving hundreds on the list price!

Plugins are tailor-made for Cyber Monday. Not only do they often find themselves on the receiving end of some of the most aggressive price cuts, but you don’t even have to wait for them to arrive! I swore myself off buying any more plugins this Cyber Week, having gone a bit VST-mad in previous years. But Thomann is going big with some absolutely lethal pricing on Universal Audio’s UAD Guitar Amp Bundle, which is down from the regular bundle price of £399 to just £91 .

Universal Audio UAD Guitar Amp Bundle: was £399 now £91 at thomann.co.uk Universal Audio’s UAFX pedal-based amp modellers have set our pedalboards on fire. Now, the plugin versions give us complete access to the same tones within our DAW. In some ways, the visual layout and pre-made presets might even suit you better if you record more than you play live. Either way, at £91 for all three, you’re saving over £800 on the regular individual prices. Get them in the cart before someone realises!

The bundle comprises the plugin versions of UA’s Ruby ’63 (Vox AC30), Lion ’68 (Marshall Super Lead) and Dream ’65 (Fender Deluxe Reverb) amp modellers, which have only just been released and are based on the revered UAFX hardware pedals of the same name.

Each amp emulation gives you the ‘classic’ version of each amp, just as it was when it left the factory. But there’s also two ‘modded’ variations for each, giving you three selectable voices per-amp.

From here, UA has coupled the amps with six speaker emulations - these are different for all three amp plugins, and in each instance, the studio boffins have equipped it with a complement of microphones selected to bring out the respective flavours of your amp and cab choices. You can move the mics around too, adding even greater flexibility.

There’s additional effects and boost circuitry, too, with the Ruby ’63 packing a Dallas Rangemaster and Maestro EP-3, a Boss GE-10 and Maestro EP-3 for the Lion ’68 and spring reverb & vibrato on the Dream ’65.

If that all sounds a bit tweaky, then fear not. Universal Audio has created recording-ready presets for you to load up and adjust to taste. So, when the ideas strike, you’ll be able to find a sound in a near-instant and get playing.

On any given normal day, these plugins will set you back £299 each, so there’s no doubt that this is a bonafide steal. So, I’m lifting my self-imposed plugin ban. Sometimes, even if you don’t go looking for trouble, trouble still has a way of finding you. Unfortunately, Thomann seems to know me too well.

