NAMM 2025: "More than an audio interface": Bitwig's Connect 4/12 interface packs hidden features that Bitwig Studio users will love

"More than just an audio interface": Bitwig launches its first hardware product at NAMM 2025

NAMM 2025: One of the biggest surprises from NAMM 2025 was the announcement that Bitwig – the Berlin-based makers of the Bitwig Studio DAW – is getting into hardware. And, rather than follow the familiar route of creating a controller that physically manifests their software (such as Ableton’s Push) Bitwig have instead chosen to make an audio interface…

Intrigued, we found out more from Fredrik Astevall, Bitwig’s business development manager in our video above, live and direct from the NAMM show floor.

“Bitwig Connect is more than an audio interface,” Astevall explains. “It’s got all the interface features you would expect – all the ins and outs – but the CV coupling means that you can control analogue hardware, like a synthesizer, Eurorack modules, that gives it an extra layer.

“And on top of that it’s a MIDI interface, there are DAW controls and a special Bitwig mode…”

It’s that Bitwig mode that’s going to delight existing users of their software, allowing you to hover over an onscreen element and quickly spin the controller’s large physical knob to control it. And by locking the controller to a specific parameter you can then continue to tweak while moving around and continuing to work with Bitwig Studio.

Writing in complex parameter automation or making smooth mix changes has never been easier, thanks to the Connect’s high-resolution dial.

Introducing Bitwig Connect 4/12

However, the Connect isn’t just for Bitwig. The transport controls operate with any DAW via the MCU protocol and – of course – it’s a high-quality class-compliant USB-C audio interface too.

They’re calling it ‘more than an audio interface’. Be sure to discover all its tricks and features via our video above.