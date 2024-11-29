I'm a big fan of this weird and wonderful texture-crafter, and for Black Friday you can pick it up with a massive discount

Effect processing is one of my favourite pastimes, but after a while I can't help but feel that the endless knob-twiddling, macro-assigning and logging of specific parameters can a fun sonic adventure into a dull task. That's why I love SoundMorph's Dust - a superbly colourful granular effects plugin with an ultra-intuitive (and creativity-inducing) interface. This Black Friday, you can grab it for $90.86 (typically available for $149)



A few years back, and in the midst of writing session for a new creative project, I discovered Dust and tried it out as a bit of a gap-filler in the middle of some quite sparse tracks. Boy, was I impressed with the scope of possibility that it served up. Therefore this deal certainly stacks up next to our favourite Black Friday software deals of the year.



Firstly, there's the UI - where real-time particle simulation generates audio from a specified sound source.



Dust's particles are rendered pulsing out around the (suitably spacey) visualisation at the center of the interface. The flow of these particles is manipulable by affecting the 'Flow Field' (these are shown as small, white dots).



As I said in my review, a couple of years back, it's probably best to think of how Dust's granular synthesis system works as being akin to a body of water, with adjustments increasing or reducing the level of current propelling each particle.



The possible sonic scope here is vast, with sound being spawned by the plugin’s own library of samples, triggered by MIDI or sequencer, or - if used as an insert effect - via your track’s audio.



Dust's own library of samples is vast and frankly, there's so much to play with and interweave here that the options are basically limitless, though it's also masterful at making external sounds or instruments transform into entirely new shapes.

Dust's Particle Emitters and small Effectors (which can magnetise particles towards them, or repel them at great speed) can be moved around at will. There's a massive range of parameters available for each, including the speed and direction of the sound particles from an emitter.



There's simply heaps to talk about with regards to the level of modulation and manipulation you can explore, and the plugin basically emboldens users to set sounds in motion and explore just where our more basic starting points can end up.



Beyond Dust, SoundMorph have a huge array of other items currently on-sale for Black Friday. With the code BlackFriday2024, the company's roster plummets in cost by up to 60%.



For our money, it's Dust that's the best of the bunch though, and we recommend you pick it up via our favoured partner here. You won't regret it. Happy sound-manipulating!



If you’re in the market for software deals this weekend, we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday plugin deals over on our hub page.