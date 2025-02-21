MusicRadar deals of the week: Score an impressive £487 off a Fender Jazzmaster, as well as hundreds off recording gear from Beyerdynamic and Universal Audio

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Well, it's another week's end, which means a slew of new deals have just landed. Kicking things off is Guitar Center, which is currently offering up to 25% off drum gear in the Big Bang sale. This mega sales event sees hundreds slashed off kits, both acoustic and electric, from brands such as Mapex, Ludwig, Alesis, and more.

If you head to Sweetwater, you can score a massive up to 80% off recording gear and software. Included is up to $700 off the Solid State Logic BiG SiX mixer, $200 off the ever-popular Warm Audio WA-1B optical compressor, and $100 off the Beyerdynamic DT 1990 headphones.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Andertons has plenty of cut-price instruments, including models from PRS, Fender, Taylor, and more. PMT is also slashing prices left, right, and centre with an up to 50% off Flash Sale that sees everything from Fender Strats to popular combos, pedals and cymbals all included.

US Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL 30 Day Singer Annual: Just $99

Great for beginners and more experienced vocalists alike, 30 Day Singer not only teaches you how to sing but also gives you the tools you need to look after your voice and ensure it’s always at its best. With loads of great tools for breathing techniques and warm-ups, these lessons are taught by professional vocalists with years of experience singing.

Universal Audio Apollo Twin X: $999 , now $799

Widely regarded as one of the best audio interfaces money can buy, the UAD Apollo series uses a unique blend of powerful hardware processing and software integration to seriously beef up your home production. Now with $200 off, you also get a bunch of UAD’s most famous plugins totally free, including the Teletronix LA-3A and Fairchild Tube Limiter.

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro: was $179 , now $161

Regularly included in ‘best of’ lists for studio headphones, Beyerdynamic’s DT 990s deliver the true sound of your mix with minimal coloration. We use a pair of these regularly in our own mixing and mastering, so can attest to the wide frequency response and rugged construction.

UK Editor's picks

CRAZY DEAL Fender American Performer Jazzmaster: Save £487

The Fender American Performer Series brings the build quality and craftsmanship of the USA-made American Specials at a very reasonable price point. With gorgeous new colours, upgraded tuners and Yosemite pickups, the American Performer is sure to be a staple of the Fender USA lineup for decades to come.

Boss DM-101 Delay Machine : was £449.99 now £275 at PMT Online The motherload of analogue delay pedals has just been given a massive discount at PMT. There are lush sounds and huge versatility to be discovered here for a much friendlier price, thanks to the PMT Flash Sale.

EPIC DEAL PRS SE NF3 Gun Metal Grey: Save £160!

Loaded with a trio of Narrowfield DD S pickups, this very well may be the most versatile PRS guitar to date - and better yet, you can save £160 at Andertons!

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: