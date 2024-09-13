MusicRadar deals of the week: Save over $1,000 on Spector basses and Guild acoustics, as well as up to 50% off recording gear

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

This week, Guitar Center's recording deals are still in full swing, with mega discounts for recording enthusiasts and home producers. From now until the 18th of September you can score an impressive up to 50% off a massive range of recording gear. Along with hearty discounts on the likes of audio interfaces, monitors, and headphones, there is also an impressive up to $400 off Universal Audio, up to $300 off Focal, and up to $1,000 off Behringer!

The bargains continue for guitar players over at Sweetwater, where you can bag up to 50% off a bunch of guitar gear in the Guitar Month sale. This mega sales event includes up to $350 off PRS, up to $1,200 off Guild acoustics, and up to $1,300 off Spector basses!

Elsewhere and for UK and EU shoppers, Thomann has dropped a fresh batch of 70th-anniversary deals, which includes bonkers birthday discounts on Taylor, Arturia, Darkglass, Behringer, Baby Audio, and loads more.

🇬🇧 Editor's picks

Gibson Les Paul Std 60s 3A Quilt: Now £2,555

When it comes to Les Pauls, they don't come much more striking than this! The AAA quilted maple top is a thing of beauty here, while the Ocean Water Perimeter finish helps take this stunning single cut to the next level.

Behringer UB-Xa: Was £999, now £899

Unlock classic tones with this seriously powerful synth from Behringer that perfectly combines vintage voices with modern playability and features - and better yet, you can bag £100 off at Andertons.

HeadRush MX5: Was £469, now £299

Compact yet powerful, the HeadRush MX5 is an incredibly easy-to-use guitar FX and amp modeller. It’s realistic-sounding and ideal for the desktop, studio, and stage. With a finely-tuned multi-core processor and a 4” high-resolution touch display, the MX5 makes tone building a breeze - and you can score £170 off the price at Andertons.

🇺🇸 Editor's picks

Guild F-55E Maple: $4,499, now $3,499

The legendary F-55 is the king of the jumbos, and right now, you can own this beautifully crafted acoustic-electric for a whole lot less. Guitar Center has just slashed a whopping $1,000 off the price of this premium flat-top.

Tone Master Pro Multi-Effects: $1,699.99 $1,499.99

Featuring over 100 of the world's most popular amps and effects, this is a seriously powerful unit designed to the centre of a contemporary player's rig, and with $200 off at Fender, there has never been a better time to pick one up.

Spector Basses: Up to $1,390.99 off

Spector are known to make some of the greatest bass guitars of all time and right now you can save a whopping up to $1,390.99 on a wide range of models at Sweetwater.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: