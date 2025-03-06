Get 3 months of access to 46 Universal Audio plugins for (almost) nothing with this unmissable Spark deal

News
By
published

Until March 31st, you can snag 3 months of UAD Spark for less than a dollar

spark
(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Introduced in 2022, UAD Spark brought Universal Audio's esteemed stable of plugins to a broader audience than ever before.

Not only making its plugins native - capable of being run locally without UA hardware - for the first time, Spark also made them significantly more affordable, thanks to a subscription model that gives music-makers access to an ever-expanding catalogue of effects, instruments and analogue emulation tools for $19.99/month.

Universal Audio is making Spark even more affordable this March with a deal that offers new customers three months of access to the subscription platform for only 99¢. That gives you 90 days to experiment with a 46-strong plugin collection that includes celebrated emulations of some of the most revered pieces of gear musical history, all for less than a dollar. (Not a bad deal, if you ask us.)

READ MORE

putnam

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

“I almost think of it as audio archaeology”: Universal Audio CEO Bill Putnam Jr on the brand’s decades-long quest to capture the spirit of classic studio gear in software

The list of plugins available to Spark users is a long one, but highlights include two relatively recent releases: Topline Vocal Suite, a vocal production powerhouse that blends contemporary vocal tuning with vintage mic preamp emulations, and Verve Analog Machines, an extensive and easy-to-use collection of hardware-modelled saturation effects that promises instant analogue colour.

You'll also gain access to many of Universal Audio's widely-beloved software recreations of classic pieces of studio kit, including the Teletronix LA-2A and UREI 1176 compressors, Neve 1073 preamp and EQ and Studer A800 tape machine. These are joined by a number of software instruments that includes both Minimoog and Rhodes emulations, and two synths: Opal and PolyMAX.

If you're interested, you'll need to sign up to Spark before March 31st to claim the offer. Head over to Universal Audio's website to find out more.

Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about music tech
Newfangled Audio Pendulate

Fantastic (free) plugins and how to use them: Newfangled Audio Pendulate Chaotic Synth
chompi

"It's a dream combination": Chompi Club, maker of the viral Chompi sampler, teams up with Chase Bliss

Left to right D&#039;Arcy Wretzky (bass), Jimmy Chamberlin (drums), Billy Corgan (lead singer and guitar) and James Iha (guitar) of American rock band Smashing Pumpkins, Amsterdam, Netherlands 1st July 1993

“Probably one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock ‘n’ roll”: Who could Billy Corgan be talking about?
See more latest
Most Popular
Left to right D&#039;Arcy Wretzky (bass), Jimmy Chamberlin (drums), Billy Corgan (lead singer and guitar) and James Iha (guitar) of American rock band Smashing Pumpkins, Amsterdam, Netherlands 1st July 1993
“Probably one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock ‘n’ roll”: Who could Billy Corgan be talking about?
Steve Vai with David Lee Roth in 1986
“What would be totally ridiculous and would grab everyone’s interest? I said, ‘I’m going to make my guitar talk!’”: When Steve Vai was in direct competition with Eddie Van Halen
Gibson Special Acoustics [l-r]: the J-45, L-00 and Hummingbird get the Special treatment, with satin finishes and a stripped-down but pro-quality instrument that&#039;s ready for the stage.
“A package that’s simply perfect for songwriting and rehearsing”: Gibson gives three of its most-iconic acoustic guitars a Special makeover
the 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo composit image
“Headlining Glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this!": Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and the 1975 confirmed as Glastonbury headliners
Music theory for rock and pop musicians
Psst - do you want to learn the essential theory shortcuts that rock and pop musicians actually need? These two books will give you the knowledge you’ve been missing
Gianni Infantino and Coldplay
2026’s USA-hosted World Cup final will have a Super Bowl-style half-time show… and Coldplay’s Chris Martin is in charge
Prince
“Everything about who you believe he is is in this movie. You get to bathe in his genius, and yet you also have to confront his humanity”: The director of Netflix’s cancelled Prince documentary speaks out
Focus music
Is it time to ditch your chilled-out, 'deep focus' playlists? If you want to get down to work, you might need something 'groovier', suggests new research
Jeff Wootton Noel Gallagher Damon Albarn Paul McCartney
“These lot aren’t ready”: Is this music's hottest hook-up? Has Damon Albarn got Noel Gallagher and Paul McCartney in the studio on a new Gorillaz collab?
Dave Lombardo
“If we sit around and complain about things, you're really missing the point": AI finds champions in strange places as Slayer’s Dave Lombardo reckons we've never had it so good