Get 3 months of access to 46 Universal Audio plugins for (almost) nothing with this unmissable Spark deal

Introduced in 2022, UAD Spark brought Universal Audio's esteemed stable of plugins to a broader audience than ever before.

Not only making its plugins native - capable of being run locally without UA hardware - for the first time, Spark also made them significantly more affordable, thanks to a subscription model that gives music-makers access to an ever-expanding catalogue of effects, instruments and analogue emulation tools for $19.99/month.

Universal Audio is making Spark even more affordable this March with a deal that offers new customers three months of access to the subscription platform for only 99¢. That gives you 90 days to experiment with a 46-strong plugin collection that includes celebrated emulations of some of the most revered pieces of gear musical history, all for less than a dollar. (Not a bad deal, if you ask us.)

The list of plugins available to Spark users is a long one, but highlights include two relatively recent releases: Topline Vocal Suite, a vocal production powerhouse that blends contemporary vocal tuning with vintage mic preamp emulations, and Verve Analog Machines, an extensive and easy-to-use collection of hardware-modelled saturation effects that promises instant analogue colour.

You'll also gain access to many of Universal Audio's widely-beloved software recreations of classic pieces of studio kit, including the Teletronix LA-2A and UREI 1176 compressors, Neve 1073 preamp and EQ and Studer A800 tape machine. These are joined by a number of software instruments that includes both Minimoog and Rhodes emulations, and two synths: Opal and PolyMAX.

If you're interested, you'll need to sign up to Spark before March 31st to claim the offer. Head over to Universal Audio's website to find out more.