MusicRadar deals of the week: Seriously improve your band's sound with $800 off a PreSonus StudioLive mixer, as well as hundreds off drum gear, Casio pianos, Taylor guitars, and so much more

As we wrap up another week, we have a whole new selection of deals. First up is Sweetwater, which is offering fantastic savings to enhance your band's live sound. You can now enjoy discounts of up to 40% off live sound gear. This includes up to $800 off select PreSonus mixers, $200 off Allen & Heath mixers, and an incredible $1,290 off Midas M32 digital mixer and stage box bundles.

At Guitar Center, their Big Bang Sale continues, featuring discounts of up to 25% off drum gear. This major sales event includes significant price cuts on both acoustic and electric kits from brands like Mapex, Ludwig, Alesis, and more, running until March 12th.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Andertons has slashed the price of the popular Taylor GS Mini from £899 to just £699! PMT is also offering tremendous savings in a Flash Sale, with discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of products, including Fender Stratocasters, popular combos, pedals, and cymbals.

US Editor's picks

$159.99 at Guitar Center Tama Metalworks Snare Drum: Now $75 off!

Steel snares are among the most versatile additions to your kit. This 6.5"x14" example from Tama is no exception, and the black nickel finish will sit neatly within any kit. Save yourself $75 on this premium-brand snare drum today, now just $224.99.

PreSonus StudioLive Digital Mixers: Up to $800 off

Ready to take your mixer game seriously? We’ve found the perfect deal for you. With discounts of up to $800 on a wide selection of top-quality consoles from PreSonus, there has never been a better time to upgrade.

Alesis Command X Mesh: Was $599, now $509

The Alesis Command Mesh Kit Special Edition offers an exceptional playing experience for drummers at any skill level. Featuring high-quality mesh drum pads that mimic the feel and response of traditional drumheads, this electronic kit comes with an advanced command drum module that boasts 671 instrument sounds and 74 complete kits.

Universal Audio Apollo Twin X: $999 , now $799

Widely regarded as one of the best audio interfaces money can buy, the UAD Apollo series uses a unique blend of powerful hardware processing and software integration to seriously beef up your home production. Now with $200 off, you also get a bunch of UAD’s most famous plugins totally free, including the Teletronix LA-3A and Fairchild Tube Limiter.

UK Editor's picks

Taylor GS Mini-e Special Edition: Save £200!

The GS Mini-e Special Edition, Trans Black features a sleek, slightly transparent black soundboard that beautifully showcases its spruce grain. With a solid torrefied Sitka spruce top and layered sapele back and sides, it delivers a well-balanced sound with excellent projection - and better yet, you can save £200 at Andertons!

Casio AP-750 Digital Piano: £1,849, £1,649

Looking for a sleek, compact, and brilliant-sounding home piano? Well, look no further than Casio's stunning AP-750. Right now, you can save £1200 at Andertons.

EVH Wolfgang Special: Save £484!

Dive into the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll experience with the EVH Wolfgang Special in striking black and white! This beauty isn’t just a head-turner; it’s designed to unleash your inner rock star with its jaw-dropping looks and killer sound. Get ready to strum, shred, and show off your musical genius like never before!

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

