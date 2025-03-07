MusicRadar deals of the week: Seriously improve your band's sound with $800 off a PreSonus StudioLive mixer, as well as hundreds off drum gear, Casio pianos, Taylor guitars, and so much more

We've uncovered the very best offers on a range of music-making gear from the likes of Taylor, Tama, Casio, Universal Audio, Alesis and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's Deals of the Week! Here, we share the best offers on top-rated musical equipment from around the web. As the name suggests, we bring you a fresh batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to stay ahead of the game.

As we wrap up another week, we have a whole new selection of deals. First up is Sweetwater, which is offering fantastic savings to enhance your band's live sound. You can now enjoy discounts of up to 40% off live sound gear. This includes up to $800 off select PreSonus mixers, $200 off Allen & Heath mixers, and an incredible $1,290 off Midas M32 digital mixer and stage box bundles.

At Guitar Center, their Big Bang Sale continues, featuring discounts of up to 25% off drum gear. This major sales event includes significant price cuts on both acoustic and electric kits from brands like Mapex, Ludwig, Alesis, and more, running until March 12th.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Andertons has slashed the price of the popular Taylor GS Mini from £899 to just £699! PMT is also offering tremendous savings in a Flash Sale, with discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of products, including Fender Stratocasters, popular combos, pedals, and cymbals.

Tama Metalworks Snare Drum: Now $75 off!
Steel snares are among the most versatile additions to your kit. This 6.5"x14" example from Tama is no exception, and the black nickel finish will sit neatly within any kit. Save yourself $75 on this premium-brand snare drum today, now just $224.99. 

PreSonus StudioLive Digital Mixers: Up to $800 off
Ready to take your mixer game seriously? We’ve found the perfect deal for you. With discounts of up to $800 on a wide selection of top-quality consoles from PreSonus, there has never been a better time to upgrade.

Alesis Command X Mesh: Was $599, now $509
The Alesis Command Mesh Kit Special Edition offers an exceptional playing experience for drummers at any skill level. Featuring high-quality mesh drum pads that mimic the feel and response of traditional drumheads, this electronic kit comes with an advanced command drum module that boasts 671 instrument sounds and 74 complete kits. 

Universal Audio Apollo Twin X: $999, now $799
Widely regarded as one of the best audio interfaces money can buy, the UAD Apollo series uses a unique blend of powerful hardware processing and software integration to seriously beef up your home production. Now with $200 off, you also get a bunch of UAD’s most famous plugins totally free, including the Teletronix LA-3A and Fairchild Tube Limiter.

Taylor GS Mini-e Special Edition: Save £200!
The GS Mini-e Special Edition, Trans Black features a sleek, slightly transparent black soundboard that beautifully showcases its spruce grain. With a solid torrefied Sitka spruce top and layered sapele back and sides, it delivers a well-balanced sound with excellent projection - and better yet, you can save £200 at Andertons! 

Casio AP-750 Digital Piano: £1,849, £1,649
Looking for a sleek, compact, and brilliant-sounding home piano? Well, look no further than Casio's stunning AP-750. Right now, you can save £1200 at Andertons.

EVH Wolfgang Special: Save £484!
Dive into the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll experience with the EVH Wolfgang Special in striking black and white! This beauty isn’t just a head-turner; it’s designed to unleash your inner rock star with its jaw-dropping looks and killer sound. Get ready to strum, shred, and show off your musical genius like never before! 

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day, Black Friday, 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day, and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

  • Single item - A single product with a great discount
  • Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site
  • Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents
  • Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items
