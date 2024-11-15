Calling all recording fanatics, you don't want to miss this epic Black Friday interface deal - bag up to $800 off select Universal Audio devices from Apollo to Volt

Universal Audio are one of those brands that don’t ever really seem to put a foot wrong. From their industry-defining studio hardware tools to their expansive range of pro-level and beginner-friendly audio interfaces, UAD has changed the game via innovative and well-executed design. This Black Friday at Guitar Center, you can grab a slice of that industry-defining pie for a song – with up to $800 off some of the best recording gear on the market .

Universal Audio’s presence in the audio interface niche is, in a word, considerable. They have a device for practically every price point, every use case and every studio set-up; when a significant handful of your favourite creatives are happily using Universal Audio at the centre of their own rigs, you know you’re barking up the right tree.

Guitar Center is discounting a veritable smorgasbord of Universal Audio products, from their incomparable software plugins to their shiny new range of guitar effects pedals – but for audio engineers, the real gold is found in these crucial hardware discounts.

Universal Audio: Up to $800 off at Guitar Center

Universal Audio’s audio interfaces hit the spot at every level – and with up to 25% off some primo units this Black Friday, you can bring that trademark UA brilliance into your own studio ecosystem for cheaper than ever.

The biggest of the bunch is the whopping $800 discount on the UA Apollo X8 Heritage Edition , an audio interface with a frankly ridiculous number of ins and outs. It’s an 18x24 device, four inputs of which benefit from UA’s world-class preamp emulation via its proprietary Unison preamp tech. This rack-friendly audio-interfacing powerhouse is the best recording-rig brain you could ever ask for, with quality conversion and a high-quality build - better yet, you can score 25% off this Black Friday.

On the entry-level end of the spectrum, UA’s Volt series is also getting some serious Black Friday treatment - a standout deal of which relates to the Volt 476P . This is a 4-input interface with some killer analogue and digital architecture; each input served by hardware circuitry designed after the illustrious 1176 compressor. Along with the easy color and punch this 76 mode adds, each input also has a fun Vintage setting – more specifically, a digital emulation of the characterful 610 tube preamp.

This is a hell of a lot of mojo for a portable interface – to say nothing of the studio-quality conversion hiding behind those studio-quality signal chains! And that mojo can be yours at an 11% discounted price of $419 . There’s also 10% off the more austere little-sibling desktop interface, the Volt 276 .

If you’re looking for Apollo-level conversion quality with a desktop-friendly form factor, the iconic Apollo Twin MKII – the favoured at-home interface of countless musicians and engineers – is discounted by 22%, bringing it down $200 from $899 to $699.

Whichever level you’re buying at this Black Friday, you’re still buying Universal Audio. Every one of these products is an impressive example of its type, lauded by at-home producers and pro engineers alike for the simple reason that they’re damn good. And for a limited time, they’re a steal!