Amazon Music Unlimited is now free for 3 months thanks to this epic Black Friday streaming deal – and subscribers will get access to Audible for nothing, too

In a world of near-incomprehensible convenience, there are many ‘one-stop shops’ we benefit from day to day - but Amazon is easily the one-stop-shoppiest of them all. From household essentials to high-fidelity streaming, you can find practically everything from Amazon’s often-garish homepage - and this Black Friday, so much of that ‘everything’ is getting star discount treatment. For the music-lovers amongst us (read: all of us reading this right now), one of the best deals will cost you nothing - new subscribers can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the low, low price of free .

Switching from an alternative service like Spotify or Apple Music is a breeze too, thanks to Amazon's handy guide.

What’s more Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers now also get access to Amazon’s Audible book service. Sign up today and users in the UK, US and Canada can enjoy a book a month, while US subscribers can also access over 1 million audiobooks.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months free + Audible

Amazon’s top-tier music-streaming subscription service is comprehensively high-fidelity, with CD-quality lossless audio provided as standard - a far cry from the lossy standard-definition audio for which other services gladly settle. Amazon Music Unlimited is usually $10.99 a month ($9.99 for Prime members) - but for Black Friday, new members can get three HD-listening months for free!

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday advancing at considerable speed, it’s only natural that Amazon be one of the first places to which we flock to look out for bargain deals on myriad products and object d’art. Indeed, this expansive forefather of e-commerce is practically responsible for the genesis of Cyber Monday, wicking away the vital energy of department-store-storming Thanksgiving crowds with all the convenience of the digital shopping basket.

Year-round, Amazon is also a leading destination for creative media, whether you’re Priming it up with new exclusive series, or locking in to Amazon Music for its hundreds-of-millions-strong roster of songs, podcasts and radio shows. Amazon Music is a draw for some of its exclusive content, sure - but more so by far for its commitment to high-fidelity streaming. And this Black Friday, you can get three months of access to that high fidelity completely free.

Where many streaming platforms rest on their laurels with respect to the breadth of content they offer subscribers, Amazon goes a step further; rather than comfortably shovelling lossy digital audio to listeners’ earholes, Amazon Music Unlimited offers HD audio as standard. That is, everything you listen to in this top-tier subscription is served to you as CD-quality lossless audio at the very least.

Further to this, there are over a million tracks in Amazon Music’s library that enjoy the Ultra HD treatment - with bit depth of up to 24 and sample rates of up to 192kHz. If you’re looking to integrate streaming into an extensive hi-fi setup at home, Ultra HD will make all the difference. Further still, there are thousands of songs that benefit from Dolby Atmos or 360 Reality Audio mixes; if you’re a rare spatial-audio acolyte, this is worth signing up for.

There are so many different options for streaming music, and chances are you’re already subscribed to one of them. But with HD audio as standard and switching providers a super easy task - and with three months completely free this Black Friday - Amazon Music Unlimited is a hard service to pass up on.