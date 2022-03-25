How to play synth solos like Jan Hammer

Ask any of the major old-school synth soloists and they all will likely point to the playing of Jan Hammer as one of their foremost influences.

Jan first recorded with a synthesizer (a Minimoog) in 1972, on the Mahavishnu Orchestra’s second album, Birds Of Fire, which was released in 1973.

Speaking to Keyboard in 1976 he said, “I was searching for an expressive melodic instrument, and the synthesizer was perfect… I learned about the instrument by fooling around. I used my ears and trial and error.”

In so doing he developed much of the note-bending vocabulary that we use to this day. We would point to three aspects of his playing that are important: his fluent and varied pitch-bend technique, his use of many unique scales/note choices, and his advanced rhythmic phrasing and polyrhythmic note groupings. In this column we’ll explore the second two aspects of his playing.

Unique notes

We feel Jan was most adventurous with his note choices in his earlier playing. The Mahavishnu Orchestra (1971-73) first established the practice of trading solos between the players in the band, sometimes trading 8’s, 4’s and moving down to smaller bar/beat divisions.

During these exchanges it was common to interject unique colors that strayed further from the chord/tonal center to build tension. Let’s explore this as captured in a live recording of “One Word” (found on Unreleased Tracks from Between Nothingness and Eternity 2011). The song is originally from the Birds Of Fire album.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The solo section is a D7#9 groove — simple one chord jams are a great way to explore this soloing technique, since you have a clear root tone “drone” to move away and back into.

Example 1 shows the more common scales you might use, and they work fine to give you a rock/blues sound. But check out the phrase Jan plays in Example 2: it seems based on the B Locrian mode, and his emphasis on the B notes (the sixth of the chord) along with the F natural (the sharp nine) give it a wonderful exotic flair.

Example 1

These are common scales to use over a D7#9. (Image credit: Jerry Kovarsky)

Example 2

A solo phrase based on the B Locrian mode Jan played over the D7 vamp on the Mahavishnu Orchestra’s “One Word”, imparting a colorful Eastern European flavor. (Image credit: Jerry Kovarsky)

Example 3 shows us a great later phrase that moves further outside the tonality. In bars 1 and 2 he is playing a Bb7 over the D7: note how by first playing the low C and then leaving it out he plays against the time nicely with the repetitions. In the middle of bar 2 he moves the figure up a minor third to a Db7, and then moves into a simple ascending phrase based on the white notes.

Example 3

Another phrase played over the D7, using a polychordal approach to move outside the key, and then come back. (Image credit: Jerry Kovarsky)

Crafting lines with purpose

Jan is a master at starting with a germ of an idea, and building it deliberately. Take the opening of his solo on the classic “Blue Wind” from Jeff Beck’s 1976 Wired album (see Example 4). He builds the solo melodically by shifting one note at a time, minor third, major third, fourth and so on. He takes his time and is really singing.

Example 4

The opening of Jan’s solo on “Blue Wind”, from the classic Jeff Beck Wired album. (Image credit: Jerry Kovarsky)

This “repeating a phrase and changing one or two notes” is a common technique for Jan, and in Example 5 I showcase his burning opening duet with Billy Cobham on “Quadrant 4” from Cobham’s Spectrum (1973) to show this.

The section is on an open D tonality, and the first few bars are a normal F major pentatonic (ignoring the first two notes). For the ascending run in bar 7 he shifts the scale to a G minor pentatonic by moving the A to a Bb.

On the next iteration (bar 8) he moves the C and D up to D and E for a very exotic flavor. And then over the next few bars he keeps developing the line, shifting a choice note or two as he goes, always ending on the B-flat.

Example 5

The synth (and drum) jam that opens “Quadrant 4”, from Billy Cobham’s Spectrum album. (Image credit: Jerry Kovarsky)

More lessons

Another example of how Jan would choose non-traditional scales/modes for a chord can be found in Example 6, taken from one of my favorite compositions of his, “Red and Orange”, from the Oh Yeah album (Jan Hammer Group, 1976).

He often used a minor pentatonic scale a whole step above the chord root, when playing over either a minor seventh or dominant seventh chord. So here he uses a B minor pentatonic scale (B, D, E, F-sharp and A) over the A minor seventh chord.

This “avoids” the third of the chord giving the lines an open and colorful sound. You can also think of this as using the major pentatonic scale a fourth higher (D major pentatonic in this example).

Example 6

Jan’s solo opening on “Red and Orange,” from the Jan Hammer Group’s Oh Yeah recording. (Image credit: Jerry Kovarsky)

Then starting in bar 7 he takes a small melodic motif and plays around with the note groupings and the rhythm to get great variety from the not-quite-repeated note figures. Sometimes the figure starts on the downbeat, other times it moves to other subdivisions of the beat. Throw in a few classic “fusion repeated note bends” (play a note, bend up into the same note from below) in bar 10 and you instantly know it’s Jan Hammer.