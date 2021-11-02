How to start mixing your music in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos in Logic Pro 10.7

Released last month, Apple’s Logic Pro 10.7 update had one thing on its mind: spatial audio.

This new version of the DAW gives users the chance to mix their tracks in Dolby Atmos - regardless of whether they have a multi-speaker setup in their studio - and then release them on Apple Music.

To make this possible, there are new mixer and panner controls that enable users to access Dolby Atmos-compatible surround channels, while 12 existing Logic plugins (including Space Designer, Limiter, Loudness Meter, and Tremolo) are now spatial audio-friendly, too.

Check out the video above to check out the basics of spatial audio mixing, and prepare to enter a new dimension of sound...